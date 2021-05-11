AEW star Matt Hardy believes people who think pro wrestling is waning in popularity are clueless.

While responding to Dave Meltzer, who pointed out that WWE RAW, AEW Dynamite and WWE SmackDown were all No. 1 on either cable or network TV this past week [in the 18-49 demo], Hardy tweeted that pro wrestling is still “very healthy & extremely profitable.”

It’s shocking how unaware people are of the TV landscape. TV wise, wrestling is very healthy & extremely profitable, especially considering it literally survived a business-killing pandemic. There are a 1000 times more options, on multiple competing platforms, to watch in 2021.

While RAW ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.53, up 8.2% from the previous week, SmackDown scored its best audience in months for the special Throwback episode.

Meanwhile, the Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.090 million viewers on TNT, ranking #1 on the Cable Top 150 for the first time ever. AEW’s numbers were up 27.3% from the previous week’s show.

Earlier on Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Hardy and Marq Quen defeated Dean Alexander and Dillon McQueen in tag team action. Click Here for Full Results from the show.

See below for Hardy’s tweet: