As AEW has continued to release action figures over the past year, fans have wondered if there would be any more toys coming down the line. Today at the Double or Nothing Fan Fest in Jacksonville, AEW revealed that is in fact the case by unveiling the AEW Wrestling Buddies. Ringside Collectibles posted photos of the buddies on their Twitter shortly after the reveal, which you can see below.

Developed by Jazwares Toys, AEW unveiled the first four buddies in the ring at Daily’s Place. They AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin and Luchasaurus; all four wrestlers presented their buddies to fans in a segment hosted by Justin Roberts.

Wrestling Buddies first became a hot commodity in the 1980’s after WWE released their own line of buddies. The toys were so successful that Time Magazine would list them among the 100 greatest toys in a 2011 list. The buddies were also briefly touched upon in this past week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring focusing on Ultimate Warrior, who’s first wife described the buddy as Warrior’s favorite piece of merchandise.

AEW also unveiled the figures for their Unrivaled Series 6 collection. The figures include Inner Circle members Chris Jericho and Jake Hager, MJF, AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and the Lucha Brothers, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M.

Wrestling Inc. is live in Jacksonville, Florida for AEW Double or Nothing weekend and will have live coverage of tomorrow’s PPV.