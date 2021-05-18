AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has made official an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator between champion Hikaru Shida and Rebel for AEW Dynamite.

The match was made after Dr. Britt Baker DMD interrupted Alex Marvez’s interview with Kris Statlader on tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation. Baker was bragging up about being the number one contender to Shida’s world title when Shida ran up to Baker and Rebel with her kendo stick.

Rebel attempted to hold off Shida with her crutch, but Shida hit it away with her kendo stick telling her to “bring it.” Baker responded with, “Oh, she’ll bring it on Dynamite. Shida later” as Rebel was confused over Baker’s comment.

Rebel responded to the announcement tweeting, “Thanks a lot [eye roll emoji]”. Shida simply responded to the match announcement with a sword emoji.

Shida will defend her AEW Women’s World Title against Baker at Double or Nothing on May 30.

You can view the updated Dynamite card below:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel w/ Dr. Britt Baker DMD

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Varsity Blondes (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Serena Deeb (c) vs. Red Velvet (NWA Women’s World Championship)

* Anthony Ogogo with The Factory vs. Austin Gunn