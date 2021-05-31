As noted earlier, RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will defend their titles against Elias and Jaxson Ryker on Monday’s RAW. The match is kicking off WWE’s Tag Team Week.

AJ Styles took to Twitter to comment about tomorrow’s match. According to him, the titles won’t be going anywhere.

Styles tweeted, “You can’t kick off a massive #TagTeamWeek without the big man and me. A stumble won’t lead to a toppling of our reign. These titles are staying with us! #WWERaw”

Styles and Omos won the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37 after they defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Below is the current RAW line-up:

* Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Hell In a Cell

* Shayna Baszler vs. Reginald

* The Miz returns to host MizTV with John Morrison, featuring guests Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

* AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. Elias and Jaxson Ryker (WWE RAW Tag Team Championship)

* Xavier Woods vs. Randy Orton