Aleister Black is the latest WWE Superstar to praise Bad Bunny.

As noted, Bad Bunny appeared on the season 4 premiere of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted on Friday night. During the show, he was asked if wrestling was real, which he responded that it was 100% real.

“It’s real. It’s 100% real. It’s insane,” Bad Bunny said. “When I was learning the first day and they were teaching me how to fall, take bumps, I said, ‘How can these people do this for 20-30 years?’ Guys like Undertaker, Triple H, and so many others….receiving that pain.”

This evening, Aleister Black took to Twitter to write about how Bad Bunny trained tirelessly and is a hard worker in every aspect of his life. Black also wrote about how Bunny never gave up or complained once.

He tweeted, “Me and Bo Dallas were there for his first day. Came prepared, came to observe, listen and partake. Not once gave up, not once complained. Dude is a hard worker in every aspect of his life. Completely understand why as an artist he’s so successful. No cutting corners anywhere. Trained with Coach Smiley, Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak tirelessly. Every week showed up when we were also there.”

Last week’s SmackDown featured Aleister Black’s return to TV.