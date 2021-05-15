Alexa Bliss says she will be glad to show “the power of darkness” to Sasha Banks, welcoming an alliance between the women in the future.

Earlier this week, Banks quoted the character Kylo Ren from Star Wars: The Force Awakens and tweeted, “Show me again, the power of the darkness” – along with a picture of her dressed up as a female Sith Lord.

In her response, Bliss wrote:

Gladly … always room for more on the playground #Play #Pain

Last year, Banks said she would choose Bliss if given the opportunity to choose a new tag team partner.

Banks has been off WWE TV since losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at last month’s WrestleMania 37. Belair will defend her title against Bayley this Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash.

