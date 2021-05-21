Former WWE star Alexander Wolfe sat down with German publication Sport1 to discuss his recent release from WWE. Wolfe clarified some details, saying it wasn’t an official firing and more a situation where WWE decided they wouldn’t be extending his current deal.

“Well, I got a call from WWE on Wednesday and was told that my contract was not extended,” Wolfe revealed. “It wasn’t officially a dismissal because my contract expires on June 15th. From then on I am no longer a wrestler for World Wrestling Entertainment.”

“Strangely, it hit me less hard than I expected. I’m quite relaxed and happy, I don’t feel like pitying myself. First of all, I am generally a positive person. secondly, I can look back on six wonderful years at WWE with great and unique experiences. Thirdly, I have had a plan B for a long time, which I am now tackling, and I also have little time to complain about it, because I have to organize a big move within four weeks, move furniture, cancel subscriptions, all the bells and whistles. It continues and I am in good spirits that I can now apply everything I have learned in another place where it is just as valued, maybe even more.”

Wolfe, who appeared on NXT this past Tuesday after being pulled off the previous week’s show, also revealed the reason WWE gave him for not extending his deal. It’s a reason that was given for many of the cuts WWE has made in the past year, and Wolfe, like others, was skeptical.

“The reason I was given was the pandemic time that savings are still necessary due to the global event restrictions,” Wolfe said. “Well, that’s better than no reason at all, but ultimately you know WWE makes so much money that no firing is really mandatory. But it is what it is. The machine continues to run, the parts are replaced. I see that’s the business. I am proud of what I have achieved. I know I could have achieved more, but in a league like WWE you don’t have everything in your own hands. You have to control what you can control, I don’t think I can blame myself in that regard.”

So what’s next for Wolfe? He’s not sure himself yet, but he is ready to continue wrestling and is open to all offers, whether it be from independent promotions or a larger one.

“We’ll see where it’s going, whether I can get a permanent contract elsewhere or whether I am orienting myself towards independent wrestling and pursuing other projects,” Wolfe said. “The thing about the plan B is I always knew that the wrestling business is an illusionary bubble in which there is nowhere to be carefree. You have to build a professional and personal foundation in order to be able to take a different path in the event of losing your job. I have that. Incidentally, this also meant that I interacted well with colleagues; it was always important to me to behave correctly with the people I deal with. I did that and it contributes to the fact that I now get a lot of messages and inquiries.”