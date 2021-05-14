Former WWE Superstar Andrade has reportedly had talks with AEW.

There’s no word yet on how far the talks have gone, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that El Idolo has had at least some negotiations with AEW.

Andrade was released from his WWE contract back on March 21 after requesting the departure on March 8. He was not under a 90-day non-compete clause, and was free to sign with any wrestling promotion as soon as he was gone from WWE.

Andrade recently challenged a top AEW star to a match. It was revealed earlier this month that Andrade has joined the AAA promotion in Mexico. The video package that revealed his signing included Andrade issuing a challenge to AEW World Champion, Impact World Champion and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega for AAA’s TripleMania XXIX event, which will take place later this year. As noted here, Omega responded to the challenge and said he needed some time to think about it.

Andrade is set to team with ROH Champion Rush, Bestia del Ring and a mystery partner against PJ Black, Matt Taven and two mystery partners for the Federación Wrestling promotion on Saturday, June 19 in Mexico. He will then face former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio on Saturday, July 31 at a show in McAllen, Texas.

Stay tuned for more on Andrade’s future.