AEW and Impact World Champion Kenny Omega has responded to Andrade’s challenge.

As noted, Andrade has joined Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. He appeared in a pre-taped video package at the end of yesterday’s show.

During the video package, the former WWE star challenged the Mega Champion Kenny Omega to a match at Triplemania XXIX.

Tonight Omega responded to the challenge on social media.

He tweeted, “I’m a busy guy, give me some time to think about it.”

Kenny Omega became the AAA Mega Champion after he defeated Rey Fenix at Heroes Immortales XIII in October 2019.

