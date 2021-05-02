After weeks of inactivity following his WWE release, Andrade is back to making headlines. One day after being announced for the first ever Federacion Wrestling event, Andrade revealed tonight that he has also joined the AAA promotion out of Mexico.

Andrade appeared at the end of the show in a pre-taped video package. The former WWE star announced he was now with AAA and stated he had two goals; wrestle AAA star Psycho Clown and win the Mega Championship. He then proceeded to challenge the Mega Champion, AEW and Impact World Champion Kenny Omega, to a match at Triplemania XXIX later this summer.

Andrade’s appearance came at the end of a show loaded with surprises. Former CMLL star Sam Adonis, brother of WWE commentator Corey Graves, also made his AAA debut, forming the stable La Empresa with fellow CMLL cast offs Puma King and Diamante Azul. It is likely, but not yet confirmed, that Andrade will also be part of the group.

Also debuting on this show was Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo confronted Faby Apache after the latter won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship in an elimination match. The confrontation sets up a match between Purrazzo and Apache at Triplemania, with both the Knockouts and Reina de Reinas Championships on the line.

No date or location has been announced for Triplemania at this time. An Andrade vs. Omega match would be Andrade’s first ever match in AAA. He wrestled in AAA’s rival promotion, CMLL, from 2007 to 2015 as La Sombra before joining WWE.

In addition to Triplemania and Federacion Wrestling, Andrade will also be wrestling former WWE star Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) in early July. His first match since leaving WWE will be for Federacion Wrestling on June 19, where he’ll team with Ring of Honor Champion Rush, Bestia del Ring and a mystery partner to take on Matt Taven, PJ Black and two other mystery partners.

You can view Andrade’s AAA debut video below.