Andrade is making his return to lucha libre. Hours after teasing an appearance on Twitter, the former WWE star appeared at Federacion Wrestling’s inaugural press conference to officially announce his participation with the promotion.

The presence of Andrade will be felt immediately, as he will headline Federacion’s first show, on June 19, teaming with Los Ingobernables teammate Rush, Bestia del Ring and a mystery partner to wrestle ROH stars Matt Taven, PJ Black and two mystery partners. Taven also appeared, via video, to cut a promo hyping the match.

Federacion Wrestling has caused quite a stir this past week, with the participation of ROH talent like Rush, Bestia, Bandido, Dragon Lee, Rey Horus, Kenny King and Taven leading to lucha libre promotion CMLL cutting ties with ROH.

In addition to Andrade and the ROH talent, Federacion’s debut show will feature a mixture of surprises and talent from All Elite Wrestling (you can see the full poster of the card below). ROH stars Rey Horus and Flamita will open the show in a triple threat match with a surprise performer. A twenty person battle Royal was announced, said to feature major international stars, though none were named.

Meanwhile AEW star Tay Conti, who also appeared via video, will team with former AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Ayako Hamada and another surprise against AEW star Red Velvet, AEW Dark regular Miranda Alize and former Mae Young Classic competitor Zeuxis. Finally the semi-main will pit AEW against ROH, as Dragon Lee and Bandido take on the Lucha Brothers, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix.

The debut Federacion Wrestling show will be available on PPV and can be purchased via PayPal or with cryptocurrency. No location for the show was given.

You can watch the full press conference below.