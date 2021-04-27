The working relationship between Ring of Honor and CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre) has come to an end. In a tweet that you can see below, CMLL announced the disslotion of the partnership, effective immediately, earlier this afternoon.

CMLL began working with ROH on August 10, 2016, brought together due to their respective partnerships with New Japan Pro Wrestling. The agreement saw talent travel between both promotions, and was largely seen as the catalyst for Rush signing with Ring of Honor over MLW. Rush would depart CMLL himself in 2019 and has worked for AAA in Mexico since.

The most notable talent exchange between CMLL And ROH involved former ROH World Champion Matt Taven. Taven would return to in ring action following a severe knee injury for CMLL in mid 2016, the first ROH talent to appear in CMLL as part of the agreement.

Taven would go on to become a semi-regular for the promotion over the next few years. He would win NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion in March of 2017 and headlined CMLL’s 85th Anniversary Show in 2018. The match, which saw Taven team with Volador Jr. to take on Barbaro Cavernario and Rush in a hair vs. hair match, resulted in Taven being shaved bald.

The dissolution of the CMLL/ROH partnership comes just days after Taven was announced at appearing at Federacion Wrestling event in June. A new player in the lucha libre scene, Federacion is backed by ROH World Champion and former CMLL star Rush, who will be appearing on the show alongside fellow ROH stars and family members Bestia del Ring and Dragon Lee. ROH star Bandido and AEW stars Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix have also been announced for the show and former WWE and CMLL star Andrade is rumored to be involved as well.