WWE has released a new video of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Jes Uso backstage after the main event of tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

The final match of the event saw Reigns successfully retaining his WWE Universal Championship over Cesaro with the Guillotine submission hold.

After Reigns snubbed Megan Morant and walked off, Heyman spoke to the backstage interviewer on behalf of The Tribal Chief.

When asked if he thought the end result would be any different, Heyman said, “Who hired her? Are you flirting with me? Are we supposed to act vulnerable around you now?

“Roman Reigns is the end-all-be-all. He is the Head of the Table, the Tribal Chief, the reigning Universal Heavyweight Champion. Cesaro is a qualified opponent, but he’s not a champion. That distinction belongs to Roman Reigns.”

See below to watch the backstage segment: