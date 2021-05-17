WWE Universal Title Match: Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Cesaro makes his way out to a pop. We see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the Gorilla Position with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman now. Jey is hyping Reigns up but Reigns interrupts and questions his loyalty. Jey says he’s always riding with Reigns. Reigns says Jey sounds like his brother Jimmy Uso now, so maybe Jey should go find his brother. The music hits and Reigns heads out to the ring with just Heyman. Reigns stops on the stage and raises the title as the pyro goes off. Cesaro looks on from the ring.

Reigns enters the ring and raises the title to more pyro as Cesaro stares him down. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton. The bell rings and they lock up. They tangle into the corner and break but there’s some tension. They lock up again and Reigns applies a headlock. Reigns takes Cesaro down to the mat now. Cesaro fights up but Reigns drops him with a shoulder. Reigns with another headlock. They run the ropes and Cesaro drops Reigns with a shoulder for a 1 count.

They trade quick pin attempts on the mat. Reigns rolls to the floor to regroup as fans boo him. Heyman talks with Reigns as the referee counts. Reigns returns to the apron and takes his time coming back in. Cesaro ducks an attempt and grabs Reigns from behind. Reigns takes him to the corner with shoulder thrusts, then a shot to the face. Reigns slams Cesaro in the turnbuckles. Cesaro hits a big springboard uppercut for a pop.

Cesaro slams Reigns and goes for the Cesaro Swing but Reigns gets away. Reigns kicks Cesaro away. Reigns tosses Cesaro over the top rope to the floor. Cesaro clutches his right arm as the referee counts. Cesaro comes back in and they trade big strikes. Reigns drops Cesaro with a strike, then sends him shoulder-first into the ring post. Cesaro falls to the floor and continues selling the right arm injury as the referee counts.

Reigns follows and slams Cesaro into the announce table a few times. Reigns brings it back in for a 1 count, then grounds Cesaro on the mat. Cesaro fights up and goes for a suplex but can’t get Reigns over. Reigns nails a suplex of his own for a quick pin attempt. Reigns talks some trash and then rocks Cesaro into the corner. Reigns with more big right hands and kicks in the corner as the referee backs him off. Cesaro fights back with punches of his own from the corner. Reigns levels him with a big punch to the mouth. Reigns wrestles Cesaro back to the mat as Heyman looks on and fans try to rally

Reigns comes right back and drops Cesaro for another quick 1 count. Reigns can’t believe Cesaro kicked out with ease. Reigns with big strikes while Cesaro is on the mat, then a headlock to ground him again. Cesaro fights up and out but Reigns catches him with a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch now as fans boo. Cesaro ducks it and nails the Pop-Up Uppercut for a big pop. Reigns is down but Cesaro fails to make a pin. Reigns struggles to get up. Cesaro with a running uppercut in the corner, and another in the opposite corner. Cesaro with another running uppercut and a running big boot for a close 2 count.

Cesaro goes for the Sharpshooter now but stops and kicks away at the leg and knee. Cesaro drops elbows on Reigns’ knee now. Cesaro applies the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring but Reigns quickly gets to the bottom rope to break the hold. Reigns goes to the floor for a breather. Cesaro runs the ropes and nails a big corkscrew plancha. Cesaro is fired up now as fans cheer him on. Cesaro brings it in but Reigns rolls right back to the floor. Cesaro follows again and levels him with a running shot. Cesaro brings it back in and goes to the top. Cesaro nails a crossbody from the top but Reigns kicks out at 2. Cesaro shows some frustration now.

Cesaro goes for the superplex from the apron but Reigns fights him off. Reigns ends up leveling Cesaro with a big boot, then using the ropes to inflict more damage to the hurt arm. Reigns follows to the floor and nails the Drive By into the ring post. Reigns brings it back in for a close 2 count. Reigns smiles and laughs now, taunting Cesaro. Cesaro sees this and rocks Reigns fighting up from the mat. Reigns fights back and starts yanking the hurt arm around. Reigns laughs while yanking the arm around, taunting Daniel Bryan in the camera.

Cesaro breaks free with a headbutt but Reigns comes right back with a huge clothesline for a 2 count. Reigns shakes his head at Cesaro. Reigns with more trash talking and right hands. Cesaro gets up but the punches and knees keep coming from Reigns. Reigns knocks him into the corner and delivers more knees as the referee backs him off. Cesaro is dazed from the knees, leaning against the corner. Reigns levels Cesaro with a big boot. Reigns kneels back down to Cesaro and keeps taunting him. Reigns headbutts Cesaro back into the corner and unloads with kicks as the referee backs him off again. Reigns yells at the referee and they have words. Cesaro with a big elbow from the corner, then an uppercut, and a kick. Reigns keeps coming but Cesaro clotheslines him and they both go down.

The referee checks on both competitors as Cesaro sells the hurt arm. They trade big strikes from their knees now. Cesaro with a big uppercut into the corner, then a running uppercut. Cesaro beats Reigns down in the corner and unloads as the referee warns him. Cesaro with the big second rope superplex from the apron for a pop. Cesaro covers for a close 2 count. Cesaro with a headbutt and stomp to the thigh. Cesaro with a big double stomp to the chest. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer but Reigns counters after the bad arm goes out. Reigns takes Cesaro down into an armbar on the hurt arm.

Cesaro struggles and rolls Reigns over for a 2 count. Cesaro ducks a clothesline and goes for the springboard corkscrew uppercut but Reigns meets him in mid-air with a Superman Punch. Cesaro still kicks out at 2. Both Superstars are down now. Fans cheer as both try to get to their feet. Reigns starts smiling and talking to himself. They slowly get up and Reigns calls for the finish. He charges with a Spear but Cesaro meets him with an uppercut. Cesaro’s arm goes out when he tries the Pop-Up Uppercut. Reigns takes him down into the Guillotine submission. Cesaro powers up and slams Reigns to break the hold. Cesaro barely has strength to get the Sharpshooter applied. He stops and unloads with strikes to keep Reigns down.

The Sharpshooter is locked in now but barely as his arm slips. Reigns reaches for the ropes but Cesaro pulls him back into a Crossface submission. Reigns starts to power out of the hold. He mounts Cesaro and unloads with strikes now as fans boo. Reigns with a sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring but Cesaro kicks out just in time. Reigns is frustrated now as he mounts Cesaro with more big strikes. Cesaro blocks and tries to power up from the mat. He sends Reigns to the mat but Reigns comes right back and stays on him.

Reigns goes back to the Guillotine submission. Cesaro powers up but Reigns pulls him back to the mat. The hold is broken but Reigns rocks him a few times, then locks the Guillotine back in. Cesaro tries to break Reigns’ grip but Reigns wraps his legs tighter. Cesaro starts fading in the hold and the referee calls the match.

Winner: Roman Reigns

