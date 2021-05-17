Former WWE Champion Batista took to Twitter last night and responded to criticism over the Zombies Lumberjack Match that saw Damian Priest defeat The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash.

As noted, the zombies were a tie-in with Zack Snyder’s new “Army of the Dead” movie on Netflix, which stars Batista. The Animal also narrated the opening video package for the pay-per-view, which was sponsored by the movie. Batista posted a pre-show teaser tweet that said some of his “friends” would be attending the pay-per-view. His “friends” ended up being the zombies. You can find our original report on the zombies with photos and videos at this link.

A fan tweeted Batista after the show and said the zombies were insulting to fans. Batista responded and said the fan should be complaining to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

“Wtf you telling me?!! You think I booked a bunch of fucking zombies. I’m on a damn plane! Shouldn’t you be tweeting Vince?! [man shrugging emoji],” Batista wrote back.

Below are Batista’s related tweets:

