AEW star Chris Jericho believes WWE “set wrestling back 30 years” by featuring lumberjack zombies during the Miz vs. Damian Priest match on Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

Jericho tweeted late Sunday night:

Zombies…ZOMBIES? Wow that just set wrestling back 30 years.

The phrase “set wrestling back 30 years” is possibly a reference to an alleged quote from a WWE official who “hated” the inaugural Blood and Guts match earlier this month on AEW Dynamite. PWInsider’s Dave Scherer quoted a person in WWE management as saying that the brutal AEW match “set the business back 30 years.”

As noted earlier, WWE legend Batista his “Army of the Dead” zombies to WrestleMania Backlash after tweeting before the show that some of his “friends” would be paying a visit to the event. Zack Snyder’s upcoming movie was the lead sponsor of the WWE PPV.

After Priest won the Zombies Lumberjack Match, he retreated to safety as the zombies invaded the ring to feast on The Miz. Earlier in the match, John Morrison suffered the same fate as he got pulled over the barrier by a few zombies, and then eaten.

See below for Jericho’s tweet: