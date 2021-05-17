Zombies Lumberjack Match: The Miz vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and the announcers mention the zombies and we see Batista’s earlier tweet where he said his “friends” would be here tonight, to plug the “Army of the Dead” movie, which is a sponsor. The Miz and John Morrison are out, as is Damian Priest. The zombies are out now, terrifying Miz and Morrison. The zombies surround the ring and also terrify the announcers but they settle back in at the table. Morrison has ran away to the back.

The ring is surrounded by zombies and smoke now. There are also graphics all over the arena, apparently representing the city setting from the “Army of the Dead” movie. The match begins as Priest and Miz go at it. Miz misses a dropkick and lands on the floor, surrounded by zombies. He runs back in and tuns around to a big Facebuster from Priest. Priest ends up on the floor but he attacks the zombies. He runs back in and Miz levels him with a big boot for a 2 count. Miz keeps control and delivers another big boot.

Priest ends up delivering a huge clothesline after Miz finds himself in trouble with the zombies and runs back in. Priest unloads with kicks now, then a right hand. Priest levels Miz for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Priest keeps control and looks to finish Miz off but Miz catches strikes and takes him down for the Figure Four in the middle of the ring.

Miz and Priest end up on the floor, both fighting the zombies off and sending a few over the barrier. They back into each other but keep fighting the zombies off. A large zombie stalks Priest, shoving another zombie out of the way. Priest fights him off and delivers a kick from the steel steps. Miz and Priest meet back int he ring now. Miz calls for a high five but he kicks Priest instead. Priest turns it around and delivers a Broken Arrow for a close 2 count.

Priest calls for the finish and waits for Miz to get up. Morrison runs back down the ramp and hits the apron. Miz distracts the referee while Morrison kicks Priest in the head. Miz covers but Priest kicks out at 2. Morrison is surrounded by zombies at ringside now. He flips off the steps and takes out several zombies. Morrison with another big barrier kick to a zombie. Morrison stands on the barrier again for a move but zombies pull him down on the other side of the barrier. Morrison is being eaten now.

Priest takes advantage of the distraction and drops Miz with Hit The Lights for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Damian Priest

This is from our live WWE WrestleMania Backlash Viewing Party. Click here to access our full coverage…