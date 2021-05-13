With Bayley going into last month’s WrestleMania 37 not booked to a match, and Becky Lynch dropping hints on social media about her possible WWE return, fans speculated about a surprise match between the two Four Horsewomen at The Showcase of the Immortals.

However, Bayley finished up the two-night event without a match, and Lynch didn’t appear at WrestleMania.

In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of SK Wrestling, Bayley jokingly mocked WWE fans who thought The Man was going to confront her at Raymond James Stadium.

“I think it’s just wishful thinking, and I think it’s just people ready to see Becky back and ready to see me get my butt kicked, I guess,” Bayley said. “But that’s not gonna happen because she didn’t come back, suckers!”

Lynch signed a new WWE contract recently and her return to the squared circle is imminent, according to WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan. Back in April, Khan said that Lynch will be “coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future.”

As noted earlier, Bayley has been involved in a Twitter beef with Eva Marie, challenging the returning RAW Superstar to a match in the future. Bayley has an issue with Marie calling herself a role model.

Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship this Sunday at the Backlash pay-per-view. It will be Belair’s first title defense since she beat Sasha Banks for the gold at WrestleMania.