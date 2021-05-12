As noted earlier, Bayley and Eva Marie had an exchange on Twitter after the latest “Eva-Lution” vignette aired during this week’s WWE RAW.

In the vignette, Marie spoke about how some people view her as a super model, but she thinks of herself as a super role model. Marie followed it up with several tweets calling herself a role model. Bayley responded to one tweet and wrote, “Or super dumb?”

In a recent chat with Rick Ucchino of SK Wrestling, Bayley said the last thing the world of pro wrestling needs is another role model, talking indirectly about AEW star Dr. Britt Baker.

“I guess I was surprised, but there’s already people out there [like Britt Baker] that call themselves role models,” Bayley said. “I was nice enough to let that one slide. But I’m not letting this slide, she’s coming back to my world. We have a past, we have a history, I’ve wrestled Eva Marie so many times and I’ve actually had a lot of fun with her.

“She was one of my favorite people to be in the ring with, but that don’t mean I’m going to let you come in here and be the role model of WWE – because there’s only one, there’s the one, and it’s me, Bayley.”

Bayley added said she’s willing to fight Marie for the moniker of role model.

“She is going to have to come up with another name, maybe All Pink Everything or whatever. If she wants to fight me for the name, we can do that, too.”

Marie noticed Bayley’s latest comments, and tweeted the following:

Okay okay @itsBayleyWWE wins this one, she is the only #RoleModel but is she ready for the #EVALution #WWE #ALLEverything

With Marie presumably assigned to the RAW roster, it is unlikely that fans will see this social media feud play out on-screen anytime soon.

Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship this coming Sunday at the Backlash pay-per-view.

See below for the tweets: