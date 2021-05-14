In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of SK Wrestling, Bayley was asked to predict the winner of this year’s Women’s Monkey in the Bank ladder match.

Bayley picked either of the two Riott Squad members, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, to grab the briefcase this year.

“Oh man, that’s hard,” Bayley said. “But I’m gonna have to go with either one of the Riott Squad, or two. Both of them. Maybe they could share it. They are best friends right.”

Bayey won the 2019 Women’s Money in the Bank match and cashed-in her briefcase on the same night, defeating Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship for the first time. In the process, she became the first Women’s Grand Slam winner in WWE history.

While recalling that night, Bayley said although she was thrilled to make history, she would have been happy to carry around the briefcase for a while.

“Yeah, I think I would have had a lot of fun with it [the briefcase],” Bayley admitted. “I thought about that, you know, that night actually and I was like man, I would have loved to just carry it around and tease something.

“You know, that’s something where you’re always gonna be on TV just teasing the briefcase and teasing like ‘Is she gonna cash it in or not’ and you’re always kind of a part of the title picture that way. And I thought it would just be kind of cool just to say that, you know, call myself Miss Money in the Bank for a longer amount of time.”

This year’s Money in the Bank will take place on June 20 at The ThunderDome in Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL.

Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship this coming Sunday at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Click here for the Full Card.