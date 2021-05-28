There are rumors on John Cena vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being the main event of SummerSlam this year, and rumors of a guest host to make the show stadium-worthy.

As noted, WWE officials have discussed a return for Cena on the July 16 SmackDown show from Houston, which is the first show on WWE’s summer tour. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that people in WWE have talked about Cena vs. Reigns as the top SummerSlam match, but no one was able to confirm it.

On a related note, there are currently no plans for Jimmy Uso to challenge Reigns at the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on June 20, according to the Observer.

Reigns has been feuding with Jimmy on SmackDown for a few weeks now, but word is that they will not be wrestling each other at the pay-per-view. Reigns defeated Jey Uso at the 2020 Hell In a Cell pay-per-view in the “I Quit” match, inside the Cell. There is no word yet on who Reigns might face at Hell In a Cell, but we should have a better idea after tonight’s SmackDown show.

WWE confirmed SummerSlam for Saturday, August 21 earlier today, as noted at this link. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is said to be the front-runner for the venue. WWE will be announcing the SummerSlam location next Saturday, June 5 during the 2021 Belmont Stakes race pre-show on NBC.

