PAC vs. Orange Cassidy ended in a double count-out on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in a Number One Contender Match.
Don Callis and Omega got involved in the match, causing a double count-out after Omega hit PAC with the title. Cassidy was also down due to the beat PAC was currently giving him.
Afterwards, AEW President Tony Khan told Tony Schiavone to announce both PAC and Cassidy will face Omega for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing on May 30.
Also announced for the PPV is a Casino Battle Royale with the winner receiving a future title shot. Christian Cage and Matt Sydal both revealed they are in that bout.
Below is the updated PPV card:
AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Kenny Omega (c) vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Britt Baker
Casino Battle Royale
Christian Cage, Matt Sydal
Winner receives future title shot.
Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo
