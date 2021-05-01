AEW’s World Champion Kenny Omega won the Impact World Championship at Impact Rebellion last weekend against Rich Swann.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame Podcast about Impact deciding to put their world championship belt on an AEW wrestler, saying it was a major mistake. Booker believes the company deciding to put the title on Omega does absolutely nothing for Impact.

“I don’t know what Impact is thinking right now,” Booker said. “Maybe they’re thinking about the rub. It’s a cool moment for AEW, it’s not a cool moment for Impact wrestling unless I own both companies and I was working the fans at the same time with both of my companies. For Rich Swann to go out and lose the title to Kenny Omega, it does absolutely nothing in my opinion [for Impact].”

On the latest episode of Impact, Executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling Don Callis announced a #1 contenders match for Omega’s title. By the end of the show, Omega broke up the #1 contenders match, attacking both Sami Callahan and Eddie Edwards.

Throughout the relationship between AEW and Impact, several AEW talent and advertisements have appeared on Impact while the only Impact talent that have appeared on AEW have been Don Callis and The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson). Booker continued to say having Omega beat Swann makes it look like AEW wrestlers are better than Impact talent.

“Bottom line,” Booker said. “If the champion gets beat, which is supposed to be your franchise player, your number one guy and then he goes out and gets beat. I could be wrong, but for me, if it was my company, something like that wouldn’t have gone down. That’s just me.”

