Several matches have been announced for Tuesday’s AEW Dark.

Jungle Boy will be facing Marty Casaus while Big Swole and Red Velvet will team up to go against the MK Twins.

Below is the announced line-up so far:

* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan

* Angel Fashion vs. Lance Archer

* Marty Casaus vs. Jungle Boy

* Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

* The Factory vs. Jake Logan, RYZIN, & Rick Recon

* Bear Bronson vs. Brian Cage

* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. MK Twins

