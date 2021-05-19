On tonight’s episode of AEW Dark, the participants for the Casino Battle Royale were revealed for Double or Nothing. On last week’s Dynamite, Christian Cage and Matt Sydal were the first wrestlers announced for the match.
Powerhouse Hobbs, 10, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Matt Hardy, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) and Jungle Boy were announced for the Casino Battle Royale. The winner will receive a shot at the AEW World Championship.
During the show, Hardy cut a promo continuing the Hardy Family Office’s war against the Dark Order. Hardy promised to embarrass the Dark Order and win the Casino Battle Royale for a future title shot.
Jungle Boy also cut a promo commenting on his loss to Darby Allin for the TNT Championship. He noted he was in the first Casino Battle Royale and hopes to win it this time around.
Below is the updated card.
* Casino Battle Royal
Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, 10, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen and Jungle Boy
Winner receives future title shot.
* Brian Cage (w/Taz) vs. Adam Page
* Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo
* AEW Women’s World Title Championship
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD (w/Rebel)
* AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC
