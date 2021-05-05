Chelsea Green was one of ten wrestlers released by WWE last month. Although Green initially signed with the company in 2018, she didn’t actually make her debut on SmackDown until last November. Unfortunately, Chelsea Green suffered an injury and was put on the shelf for several months.

Appearing on Cultaholic Wrestling’s podcast Straight to Hell, The Hot Mess revealed that she had pitched roughly fifteen different ideas for her character. One of those ideas, she said was to pair with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, who also were released on the same day.

“Oh my gosh I had so many [ideas I pitched],” Green recalled. “I had a Daisy Duke character, I had a sexy nun character for The Messiah [Seth Rollins]. Like I would be The Messiah’s follower or worshipper. I pitched to be Dominik’s [Mysterio] girlfriend. I pitched so many.

“One of my favorites that I pitched was being a TRIIconic. So like trying to get in and be with them and do a fake Aussie accent and try to split them up, but have them realise I’m the crazy one,” Chelsea Green said.

Green also mentioned she pitched other ideas to join with John Morrison and The Miz as well as Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler. However, all of Chelsea’s ideas were turned down by the company.

“When it’s a girl, I do try to ask because I feel like it’s a respect thing. However, I’m too afraid to ask Seth Rollins and I don’t know Dominik so I just pitched that. And honestly, by the sixth pitch, I didn’t care. I was literally pitching whatever,” Green mentioned, “I think at one point I pitched to be with [Dolph] Ziggler and [Robert] Roode. I asked them. I pitched to be with [John] Morrison and Miz. I didn’t ask them, but they’re Matt’s friends. It was kind of just like, ‘you know what? I have an idea, I’m typing it, I’m sending it and that’s that.”

The entire interview can be found here. Chelsea Green recently launched a new podcast of her own titled “50 Shades of Green”, which will be released every Monday. It can be found on Spotify, IHeartRadio, and other podcast platforms.