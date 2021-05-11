Released WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is presently serving her WWE non-compete clause and isn’t eligible to sign with a new promotion until July 14.

In the meantime, Green is busy figuring out the next stage of her career, and her “bucket list of things” include posing for Playboy and becoming a scream queen in a horror movie.

“I have a bucket list of things I wanna do… Definitely I wanna be killed in a horror movie,” Green told Metro. “I’ve always wanted that, I always found it so hilarious where you see the girl running and they always trip and fall, and then they get killed. It’s just how it works! So I wanna be that girl.

“Right now, I’m trying to work at making contacts in Playboy to hopefully do that.”

Green wants to follow in the path of AEW star Cody Rhodes, who spent nearly three years on the independent circuit after his WWE departure in 2016.

“I think that was genius of him, to get himself out there and to wrestle people he would never have been able to wrestle,” said Green. “That’s what I really wanna do,” she added, while noting that IMPACT Wrestling, AEW and Ring of Honor are all in her wish list of destinations.”

Green hopes her wrestling career doesn’t interrupt with her podcast.

“I don’t wanna put myself in a box and that’s why I’m trying to do [my podcast]… I’m trying to get this off the ground and show people that I am more than what you see on social media. I hope that people listening to 50 Shades of Green will see all those other sides to me.”

Green underwent successful surgery recently to get a metal plate removed from her arm. She is now medically-cleared to return to the ring.