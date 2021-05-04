Released WWE Superstar Chelsea Green took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she underwent successful surgery to get a metal plate removed from her arm.

She captioned the photo:

post-surgery photo. The plate in my arm is out & I’m ready to get back to work!! It’s been a long 2 years of struggling with breaks, surgeries, hardware and some complications but we’re finally at the finish line ♥️

Green had suffered a broken arm during her SmackDown debut match last November.

As noted earlier, Green revealed on her podcast that just like Mickie James, she received a trash bag with her belongings following her recent WWE release. However, upon inspecting the trash bag, she realized that some of the items in the box belonged to WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya.

Meanwhile, Green also took to Twitter to hint at a possible move to ROH.

