Chris Jericho took to social media to share his opinion about AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

According to Jericho, Omega is the best wrestler in the world today.

He tweeted, “In my opinion @KennyOmegamanX is the best wrestler in the world today. Others may feel differently, but I’ve been in the ring w everybody currently working on top & there’s nobody close. Thats why Kenny is @AEW Champ-the most protected title in the biz. It’s Impossible to argue.”

The first time Chris Jericho was in the ring with Kenny Omega was at the NJPW event, Wrestle Kingdom 12 in 2018. At the time, Omega was the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

On a related note, AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke on his Grilling JR podcast about who he thought was the best wrestler in the world. According to Ross, Randy Orton is the best wrestler in the world.