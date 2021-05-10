On Sunday, a fan re-tweeted a famous picture of The Rock from a WWE house show in Asia. The photo was turned into a meme with the caption, “Jericho took a photographer’s camera during a tour in Asia and took this photo while fighting The Rock.”

Jericho responded to the fan and confirmed that he snatched the camera from the photographer to take the photo.

Le Champion wrote, “It’s true…it’s damn true!”

Jericho previously confirmed taking the same picture in his second autobiography, Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps.

It is well documented that Jericho has a passion for photography, and has grabbed several cameras in the past to snap photos. He reportedly took over a video camera during NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom a few years back.

Jericho’s faction, The Inner Circle, lost to The Pinnacle in the first-ever Blood and Guts match this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. The controversial finish to the match saw MJF pushing Jericho off the top of the cage onto a crash pad. Some fans were critical of the fall as the camerawork exposed the cardboard-covered crash pad.

See below for Jericho’s tweet: