Shayna Baszler, one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, is the latest WWE Superstar to react to the ending of the Blood and Guts match on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The ending saw MJF push Chris Jericho off the top of the cage onto a crash pad. Fans on social media were critical of the fall, since the camerawork exposed the cardboard-covered crash pad.

OFF THE TOP OF THE CAGE! #BLOODandGUTS pic.twitter.com/bV3h5M9N2I — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021

Several people took the criticism to mean that the fans wanted Jericho to land on concrete, or take some other sort of unsafe fall. Although Baszler didn’t directly reference AEW, she responded to that criticism. While using a Game of Thrones analogy, Baszler referenced the final season of the show which saw Daenerys Targaryen [Emilia Clarke] destroying King’s Landing with her dragons.

“We don’t ACTUALLY want a village to be burned by a dragon in GoT,” Baszler tweeted. “If they did that, that would be really bad. But if the special effects would have been garbage, it would have sucked also & everyone would have said so.”

As noted earlier, WWE NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart took to Twitter after the Blood and Guts match and posted a gif of someone falling comfortably on a bed, referencing Jericho’s controversial fall.

