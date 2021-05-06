Shotzi Blackheart apparently took a shot at the end of AEW’s Blood & Guts match. The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion took to Twitter moments after AEW Dynamite ended to post a gif of someone falling comfortably on a bed, which you can view below.

The Blood & Guts post match saw MJF and Chris Jericho onto top of the caged structure, following MJF forcing the other Inner Circle members to surrender by threatening to toss Jericho off the top of the cage, giving MJF’s Pinnacle stable the victory. MJF would go on to push Jericho off anyway, sending him down through the stage onto a crash pad. The show concluded with MJF celebrating atop the cage while Jericho was attended to.

The conclusion to Blood & Guts has proven to be another polarizing finish following the conclusion of the Kenny Omega – Jon Moxley Exploding Barbed Wire Death match at AEW Revolution in March. Previously AEW had been criticized for not using enough protection on high falls, most notably at All Out in September of last year when an incident between Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy led to Hardy being knocked unconscious.

Blackheart herself is known for her death defying style and taking extreme bumps. Her latest match was a street fight on Tuesday’s NXT show, teaming with Ember Moon to take on The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indie Hartwell. Blackheart and Moon ultimately came up short, dropping the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles to LeRae and Hartwell.

You can view Blackheart’s tweet below: