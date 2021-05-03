Since the beginning of the AEW/Impact working relationship, fans have been wondering if a full scale invasion angle was on the horizon. Someone who isn’t in favor of that? AEW’s Chris Jericho, who in an interview with Comicbook.com stated he believes the partnership is fine as is right now.

“Our roster is jam packed as it is. And I think our involvement with Impact has been pretty much what it should be,” Jericho said. “I’m not saying this in an egotistical way, but AEW is at a completely different level than Impact is. So anything that we’re doing with them benefits them a lot more than it benefits us, in my opinion.

“And I think the fact that they’ve had Kenny Omega there, they’ve had Private Party there. That’s a bonus for them. Chris Jericho will never go to Nashville and work in an empty studio in front of somebody. There’s just no reason for me to do that. If those guys came over to invade, who are they going to bring?

Jericho continued, reiterating that AEW has more than enough going on right now to focus on instead of an invasion angle.

“If we needed to make it big, we could. But right now, our roster is so jam packed, and we’re doing such a great job of creating our own stars as it is.

“You could always do an invasion at some point, but I just don’t see why that really benefits AEW right now when we’ve got so much going on and so many of our own guys who are really breaking through to the next level. I want to keep the focus and spotlight on that.”

There is one promotion Jericho would be open to doing an invasion angle with however. That would be New Japan Pro Wrestling, where Jericho has worked on and off with over the last several decades.

“There’s a couple of matches there that I would love have,” Jericho said. “Minoru Suzuki and Jericho. Will Ospreay and Jericho. I think Kenny and myself as a tag team against Tana and Okada or against Kota Ibushi and Okada. That’s a Tokyo Dome main event. So all of those matches are in the pipeline. I love Japan. I’ve been there 60 times since 1991. And when I was there, gosh, a thousand years ago, January 4th, 2020, I guess Tanahashi, I had one of my favorite matches I’ve ever had.

“There’s no reason to not go back other than the fact that we literally can’t right now, unless you want to spend two weeks in a hotel room. Which I’m not going to do, and Jon Moxley is not going to do, and Kenny’s not going to do.

“So I think when that opens up, that’s the type of invasion angle I think would make some big money. Because New Japan is one of the biggest companies in the world with some legit, legendary mainstream stars. And I just love the concept of AEW invading them in Osaka, Dominion in June, and then doing a Tokyo Dome invasion show, and then coming back to do a Madison Square Garden invasion show in our backyard, or Staples Center, something along those lines. So that’s an invasion that I really could get off on and get behind for sure.”