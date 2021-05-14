Chris Jericho will reportedly be out of action for 4-6 weeks.

As noted on Thursday, it was revealed that Jericho suffered a legitimate left elbow injury during the fall from the Blood & Guts cage on the May 5 AEW Dynamite show. This is why Jericho wore the brace on his arm during this week’s Dynamite segment with The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jericho suffered a dislocated elbow in the fall off the cage at the end of the Blood & Guts match.

The Pinnacle is set to face The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 30, and this week’s Dynamite indicated that Jericho will be working that match. However, the Observer added that Jericho will be out of action for 4-6 weeks.

There is no word yet on how Jericho will work the Stadium Stampede match with the elbow injury, but we will keep you updated.

Jericho recently discussed the story behind the Blood & Guts cage bump, while addressing criticism and complaints from fans. He also said he wouldn’t change anything with the finish of the match, but wouldn’t do the bump again. You can click here for his in-depth comments on the finish.

Stay tuned for more on Jericho’s status.