Former WWE Champion CM Punk took a subtle dig at his former boss, Vince McMahon, while responding to a tweet from RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair on Wednesday.

Charlotte posted a picture of herself doing commentary on this week’s RAW, asking fans to caption the photo.

Punk responded and wrote the following:

“GODDAMNIT PAL WATCH THE MONITORS AND STOP SAYING WRESTLING PAL”

Charlotte has yet to respond to Punk’s caption.

On this week’s RAW, the team of Charlotte, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler lost to Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in a six-woman match.

The Queen will challenge Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women’s Championship this Sunday at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, in a triple threat match also involving Asuka. Charlotte owns WrestleMania victories over both Asuka and Ripley.

See below for Punk’s tweet: