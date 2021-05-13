On tonight’s AEW Dynamite it was announced Cody Rhodes will face Anthony Ogogo at Double or Nothing on May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ogogo is part of QT Marshall’s The Factory stable, and put down Rhodes with a big shot to his midsection on last week’s show. Rhodes said the British star wants to run down America every chance he got on the mic. At the PPV, instead of “The American Nightmare” Ogogo will be facing “The American Dream.”

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

Below is the updated card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Kenny Omega (c) vs. PAC or Orange Cassidy

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Britt Baker

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

A little "Dusty" in the room 😢 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xYaXVYPU7o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021