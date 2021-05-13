On tonight’s AEW Dynamite it was announced Cody Rhodes will face Anthony Ogogo at Double or Nothing on May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Ogogo is part of QT Marshall’s The Factory stable, and put down Rhodes with a big shot to his midsection on last week’s show. Rhodes said the British star wants to run down America every chance he got on the mic. At the PPV, instead of “The American Nightmare” Ogogo will be facing “The American Dream.”
Below is the updated card:
AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Kenny Omega (c) vs. PAC or Orange Cassidy
AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Britt Baker
Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo
JUST ANNOUNCED! The #NightmareFamily's @CodyRhodes will go one-on-one with #theFactory's @AnthonyOgogo on May 30 at #AEWDoN! pic.twitter.com/Yok3PwnoOz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021
A little "Dusty" in the room 😢 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xYaXVYPU7o
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021
Instead of dealing with the American Nightmare @anthonyogogo, you’ll now be trying to beat the second coming of the American Dream at Double or Nothing 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/C5CVAXP0o6
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 13, 2021