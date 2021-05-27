AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes has confirmed that the TNT Championship will not be renamed when AEW programming moves to TBS in 2022.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Rhodes said he’s “99 percent sure” that “the second most important title in wrestling” will not be altered with next year.

“I don’t want to drop any spoilers, but I mean, I’ll drop a spoiler,” Rhodes said. “I don’t think we’re going to change the title’s name one bit. TNT is the place that the first alternative challenger brand in two decades appeared on. Their excitement, our partners at WarnerMedia, and the TNT title, as I’ve stated, I think it is, if not the most important title in wrestling, the second most important title in wrestling.

“I don’t see us changing that name, and I think that’s kind of across the board. I don’t think you’ll find anybody in management or Tony himself who wants to change that name. We’ll always roll with the punches and we’ll always pivot, but I’m 99 percent sure the TNT title stays the TNT title.”

Rhodes went onto explain why upcoming show AEW Rampage will provide a platform to wrestlers who don’t regularly appear on AEW Dynamite.

“I think having Rampage will help considerably,” said Rhodes. “That way we can share the wealth. However, Dynamite’s a very hard show to get on. The best wrestlers in the world are on Dynamite. We have a very full locker room, and on the way to the ring, you walk by a lot of people who are on the bench that week.

“I think you’ll see a lot of that bench get unloaded for Rampage, and that’s very, very exciting. And the two shows will have their own identities surrounding the AEW championships that kind of tether us all together. But other than the logo for Rampage, the details are all still forthcoming, other than I think it will be really great for our locker room.”

Rampage will premiere Friday, August 13, on TNT. The one-hour show will also move to TBS in Jan. 2022 along with Dynamite. When asked how he reacted to the big announcement, Rhodes heaped praise on AEW President Tony Khan.

“Tony [Khan] was able to facilitate the best possible deal for All Elite Wrestling, and that means more money for the content, and then more importantly, the term that Brett [Weitz] at WarnerMedia used is the best term, it truly is an expansion. We’re just expanding our brand on to TBS, that being Rampage, coming over to TBS, Dynamite itself, four specials [on TNT], a la Clash of the Champions, our Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“So for me, I was excited. I’m always kind of the eternal … I’m very reserved in what I think, and so we put it out there on the medium, but it would be remiss if I didn’t think of the fact that TBS has been a part of my life since I was a little kid.”

Rhodes, a big fan of the show American Dad!, also floated the idea of AEW doing a little cross-promotion with the TBS show.

Rhodes will use his father’s “American Dream” moniker in his match against Anthony Ogogo this Sunday at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Click Here for the full PPV card.