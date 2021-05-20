AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed big news for the future of AEW this week. AEW will be making the move to TBS next year, and AEW: Rampage will be debuting on August 13th and will air on Fridays.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer answered questions from fans regarding the deal. About the four supercard specials that will be airing TNT, it is similar to WCW’s “Clash of the Champions” specials, however that is trademarked by WWE. AEW will have to use a different name similar to AEW using “Beach Break” instead of “Bash at the Beach.”

Rampage is scheduled to air on Friday nights at 10 p.m. ET on TNT, which will be after SmackDown has ended. Meltzer noted that the show is expected to be aired live at times, especially on a week before a PPV. While everything is up in the air right now, the expectation is that Rampage, on most nights, will tape on Wednesday.

Rampage and Dynamite will both move to TBS in January.

It has been reported that this new deal between Warner Media and AEW has presented a “financial upside” for AEW. Some fans have questioned if AEW’s use of blood and profanity will change when they move to TBS with that station being more sitcom heavy. However, it was noted there will not be a change, and they’ll be under the same standards of practice.

Many fans have pointed out that the TNT Title might have to change its name due to changing stations. However, Meltzer said that the plan right now is to keep the title as is.

AEW is seeing an increase in revenue with this expanded TV deal. This has fans speculating on if this allows AEW to have the financial means to sign big free agents like Brock Lesnar and Daniel Bryan. Meltzer dismissed the likelihood of Lesnar signing with AEW. As for Bryan, he said that AEW’s added finances most likely won’t make a huge difference. Bryan is a free agent after his contract reportedly expired, but it is unknown what his next move will be.

In terms of financials, it was originally reported that AEW is making an “eight-figure payday”. Meltzer confirmed that AEW is making over $10 million with this expanded TV deal.