MLW promoter Court Bauer sat down with Alfred Nonuwa of Forbes to talk about MLW’s move to Vice TV.

During the interview, Bauer was also asked about a potential partnership with WWE. It was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter last week that MLW and WWE were in talks regarding a potential working relationship. A later report from PWInsider claimed there had been no talks between the two promotions.

Bauer played coy on while saying he’s open to all possibilities if the opportunity is right.

“A collaboration must have a long-term vision and a genuine commitment to enriching both parties,” said Bauer. “We’re having some interesting conversations with some interesting people, and if there is a two-way relationship that feels like it’s a win-win for the companies, the talent and the fans, and has a long-term sustainability to it, we’ll always examine it. You can’t do one-sided. I don’t kiss rings, I don’t need the validation.”

“We’re competing with two billionaires and still growing with deals like Vice TV and growing our footprint abroad with 20+ countries now airing MLW weekly. If, hypothetically, a company is motivated to pursue how it can disrupt a meaningful system or an opportunity where it enhances both parties’ businesses, yes you should evaluate the opportunity.”

Bauer continued, “It can’t just be that you get acknowledged by a billionaire, and then all of a sudden you say ‘okay, how can we serve you as a master?’ That’s not happening. If I do that, what’s the point of even being in business? It makes no sense. If both sides can get something out of it and it’s rewarding, and there’s a favorable strategy for both sides, that could be cool. Is it easy to get those type of things done? Absolutely not.”