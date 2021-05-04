Damian Priest has been feuding with The Miz and John Morrison ever since he arrived on RAW back in February. The Archer of Infamy is finally ready to move onto bigger and better things.

During his appearance on tonight’s RAW Talk, Priest said that he’s ready to pursue and win championships on the red brand.

“My goals are always to create moments, and leave fans with great memories. I already had my WrestleMania moment but the days don’t stop, so I can’t stop,” said Priest. “I can’t wait to move on from them [Miz and Morrison]. Hopefully, I’m done with them, because at some point I’m gonna have to win some championships here.”

This coming Sunday, Priest will be featured in a new WWE Chronicle documentary airing on Peacock and the WWE Network. The documentary will explore Priest’s background prior to joining the WWE.

“I usually don’t wear my emotions on my sleeve, and don’t let people in,” admitted Priest. “So, it felt good to tell my story. I am legit an example of a person not meant to be here.”

Earlier tonight on RAW, Priest defeated Morrison in a singles match.