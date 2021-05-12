WWE’s Damian Priest sat down with Sports New Australia to discuss his current run. Priest has been thrust into a lot of big spots since being called up to the main roster, including teaming with international celebrity Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37, and his confidence has grown due to the trust WWE has show him.

“Yes it does give me confidence,” Priest said. “It goes both ways. I can put in all the work I want, but obviously I also need the company to believe in me and have my back. A lot of people were honest with me and they told me ‘listen, you can’t blow this because if you do, you’re done’. All I said was you’re giving me the opportunity, I’m going to do everything to my abilities to knock this out of the park.

“I knew I had put in the work, so give me the opportunity and I will do my end. It goes both ways, and I think we both delivered so we brought our audience a product worthy of them being entertained and being happy to watch.”

Priest also touched on the positive energy within the WWE locker room. Long considered a cutthroat environment, it is now a great one, according to Priest.

“The easiest part for me was getting to work with ultimate pros,” Priest said. “These guys are so good at what they do, so they made my job easier. Everybody has been awesome to me, if I have a question or anything. I could go up to say one of the guys in The New Day and they’ll take the time to just sit with me and talk and explain stuff to me, and guide me the right way.

“I’ve gotten that from everyone, and everyone has treated me great. I think that’s the easiest and my favorite part, was just how I’ve been treated and the culture of the locker-room. In past years and the old times, you would hear these nightmare stories. It’s nice to know that it is nowhere near that situation now, everybody is great. I really have no complaints. They are pros.”