As noted yesterday, Miro called out TNT Champion Darby Allin ahead of the title match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. He also called out Sting.

Tonight, Darby Allin took to social media to call Miro’s AEW run “underwhelming” so far. He joked that Miro just came to AEW to talk about video games and be Kip Sabian’s best man.

He tweeted, “You say Darby’s this & Darby’s that I know exactly who I am. Do you know who you are Miro? You show up the hottest free agent just to talk about video games and be some best man. You’ve gotta be the most underwhelming thing I’ve seen. You ain’t taking s--t away from me.”

Below is the lineup for Wednesday’s episode:

* Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Yuji Nagata (IWGP US Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. SCU (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody Rhodes to make Double or Nothing announcement

* Darby Allin (c) vs. Miro (AEW TNT Championship)

* Orange Cassidy vs. PAC (AEW World Title #1 Contenders Match)