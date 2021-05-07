AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin has revealed that he injured his shoulder on this week’s AEW Dynamite, after he was tossed down a flight of concrete stairs by “All Ego” Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

Allin took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote the following:

Long story short my shoulder is f—ked but If I got till Wednesday to get my s--t together I’ll do just that.

It is likely that Allin is selling a storyline injury ahead of his title defense next week against Miro. As of this writing, there haven’t been any reports of Allin suffering a legitimate injury during the staircase spot.

Besides the Allin vs. Miro title match, AEW has announced several matches and segments for next week’s Dynamite.

Below is the full lineup:

* Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Yuji Nagata (IWGP US Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. SCU (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody Rhodes to make Double or Nothing announcement

* Darby Allin (c) vs. Miro (AEW TNT Championship)

* Orange Cassidy vs. PAC (AEW World Title #1 Contenders Match)

