At last night’s AAA Rey de Reyes show, Faby Apache won the vacant AAA Reina de Reinas Championship for the fourth time. Apache defeated Chik Tormenta, Lady Shani, Flammer, Maravilla, and Sexy Star (a new wrestler is playing the character).

The title was vacated by Taya Valkyrie once she signed with WWE earlier this year.

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo made a surprise appearance, doing commentary during the match. Post-match, Purrazzo challenged Apache to a Title vs. Title Match at this year’s TripleMania XXIX, which currently doesn’t have a set date. Apache accepted, and was then attacked by Purrazzo.

As noted, also on last night’s show, Andrade (who is now working in AAA after being released by WWE) challenged the current AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega to a match at TripleMania.