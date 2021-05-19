Former WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a variety of topics. One of which was Ziggler now being in a position to help out some of the younger talent, a spot he takes seriously, even if he likes to bust their chops.

“Screw all of them, they’re not taking my spot,” Ziggler joked. “I’ll give you that answer just like I would say to them backstage, but also go, once the joke was over, I love passing that on. I really do. There’s no reason to be a negative bitter A-hole and then not give back to everybody else. I know what I’m doing better than almost everybody in the business, and I can give out lessons.

“Maybe they take it, maybe they don’t, but being in the ring with Street Profits, Dominik (Mysterio), it’s so fun to know that you’re helping and not trying to sabotage. If we go to the back, Vince ain’t yelling at Dominik for screwing up. It was me. I screwed up because this is in my hands, which I have waited my whole life, ’til about five years ago, for everything to be in my hands, and I work for it and prove it. So I love when it’s all on me to make everything special.”

Ziggler also discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon. Having been signed with WWE for seventeen years, Ziggler described how it took awhile to earn Vince’s trust, but believes he now has.

“There is a trust that so few of your favorites have that I have,” Ziggler said. “It’s wild. Because, without complaining, I’m not the main event guy at the moment. And a lot of times, when it comes down to something special, I’m the guy who’s just a match away or so. But I know from that relationship, and you have to earn it. It’s not just, I earned this a few years ago and now I’m fine.

“You gotta re-earn it every day, and I do. If I mess up, which I do all the time, I say, ‘I screwed this up. It’s on me. I will fix this for next time.’ But even though, those years, I’d say of the 15, eight or nine of ‘em felt like, ‘Man, Vince hates my effin’ guts! What the hell is happening here?!’ Then there’s those five or six where you go, ‘I get it now. He’s pushing me. He’s challenging me.’ Because only I can do these things, and I’m very blessed to be doing them.”