As noted on Monday at this link, former NWA, WWE and Mid-Atlantic wrestler Don Kernodle passed away at the age of 71.

In an update, F4Wonline.com reports that Kernodle’s death was self-inflicted. There are no other details available as of this writing, but Kernodle had dealt with various health issues over the past several years.

Kernodle, who had a law enforcement career following his pro wrestling days, was scheduled to be inducted into the Lou Thesz/George Tragos Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in July.

WWE issued the following statement on Kernodle’s passing: