After helping New Day’s Kofi Kingston upset WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the main event of this week’s RAW, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to give himself a new nickname.

McIntyre tweeted:

Big D is always there for the lads!!! Congrats, @TrueKofi #DrewDayRocks

When asked by a fan to rethink the nickname, McIntyre said: “…..Absolutely not.”

Kingston defeated Lashley in a non-title match thanks to McIntyre, who appeared out of nowhere and decked The Almighty with MVP’s cane. The interference led to Kingston rolling up Lashley for the pin.

As reported earlier, Braun Strowman possibly suffered a rib injury during his Triple Threat Match against Lashley and McIntyre at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. The injury kept Strowman from appearing on the post-Backlash edition of RAW.

WWE seems to be building toward another match between Lashley and McIntyre in the near future, possibly at next month’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

See below for McIntyre’s tweets: