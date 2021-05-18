New Day member Kofi Kingston pulled off the impressive feat of pinning both WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton on tonight’s episode of RAW.

Appearing on RAW Talk after the show, Kingston was asked where the night ranks in his career.

“It has been only half-an-hour since it happened, so I don’t know where I can rank [the night] among all my other wins and championships,” Kingston said. “But I will just say this: Kofi Kingston just pinned the WWE Champion.”

Kingston pointed out that he’s the first person to pin Lashley since The Almighty captured the title earlier this year.

“Let me ask you a question: since Lashley has become champion, how many people have pinned him? Only one, and that’s me. What does that mean, bro? That’s why I always say, ‘when you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.’ You never know when your opportunity comes, and when it does, you have to capitalize. ”

When asked by R-Truth if Kingston is pursuing his second WWE Championship, Kingston said, “I am on the top of the mountain today. But when you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.”

Xavier Woods added, “This is not new. Kingston has been crushing for years now.”

Kingston pinned Lashley thanks to outside interference from Drew McIntyre, who appeared out of nowhere and decked Lashley with MVP’s cane. Kingston rolled up Lashley up for the pin to get the non-title victory.

It appears as if WWE is building up Lashley vs. McIntyre for the title at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.