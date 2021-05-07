Earlier today AEW manager Taz decided to let Twitter know that he had just farted. The tweet received numerous responses, including from AEW talent Ethan Page, Marko Stunt and WWE talent Lince Dorado. The most interesting response however came from former WWE star Enzo Amore, who replied with an unexpected claim.

“I got fined $250 for that in ‘promo class’ once,” Enzo said. “Most expensive fart in the history of the biz.”

Enzo joined WWE in 2012 and trained in the NXT Performance Center from its opening in July of 2013 until he was called up to the main roster in 2016. He was released from WWE in January of 2018 after he failed to disclose to the company he was being investigated for sexual assault. The investigation was later ended in June of 2018 and Enzo has worked sparingly since.

Enzo’s most notable appearance was at New Japan and Ring of Honor’s G1 Supercard event in Madison Square Garden in 2019.

Meanwhile Taz currently serves as color commentator for AEW’s Dark program on Tuesday night’s and leads the stable Team Taz, consisting of Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs and Taz’ own son Hook. He made an appearance this past week on Dynamite in a segment called Technique From Taz, mockingly breaking down the technique of Team Taz’ archrival, Christian Cage.

You can see Taz' Tweet and the subsequent responses, including Enzo's below.

