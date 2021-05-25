On his podcast 83 Weeks, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff was asked about AEW moving from TNT to TBS in 2022. For Bischoff, this isn’t just a good move, it’s a great move for AEW.

He went on to describe how he would< a href="https://www.wrestlinginc.com/news/2021/05/eric-bischoff-on-how-aew-can-start-a-real-war-with-wwe/"> take advantage of it if he were in Tony Khan’s shoes.

“I think the whole move is a giant bonus,” Bischoff said. “I think it’s a brilliant move. Let’s look at it, and I don’t know how much money is involved, it doesn’t matter. Here’s what happened; AEW is moving from TNT on a Wednesday night at 8 p.m. over to TBS on a Wednesday night at 8 p.m. The audience is going to find them, there’s not going to be a loss of audience. It’s not going to change a thing so there’s no net loss. There’s no net gain, I don’t think there will be a net gain, but I could be wrong. But let’s just say it’s a neutral move, it’s a lateral move. Didn’t hurt, didn’t help, it just is.”

In addition to Dynamite moving networks, AEW will be launching a new show called Rampage that will air on Friday nights at 10 p.m. after SmackDown. Bischoff believes that following SmackDown could benefit AEW.

“But they got a show on Friday night following Smackdown. Guess what I’m doing if I’m Turner? Tony, are you listening? I’m buying local advertising inside of Smackdown in all of the markets in this country that I want to promote my shows in, live events or otherwise. And while people are watching Smackdown, I’m going to be telling them ‘hey, when Smackdown’s over, guess what we’re doing over here?’ And you’re going to drag some of that audience with you. That’s not a positive, that’s a giant positive, a giant net gain.

“So they risk nothing, they get an extra hour of television which is going to be additional revenue, how much we don’t know (doesn’t matter, it’s going to work). And they’re going to be able to draft off of Smackdown. How does that suck?”

